Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme: Eligibility to remuneration, check details

Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme: Within six days of its introduction, the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, which was introduced by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, had given jobs to 100,000 people. An official claims that there is a lot of interest for the programme among urban residents. The source was quoted by PTI as stating, "The number of beneficiaries is continuously increasing." More than 2.45 lakh families reportedly received their job cards through the programme, according to the article.

When was the Scheme launched?

The Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, billed by the Congress as the country's largest programme to provide guaranteed employment to those living in cities, was introduced on September 9 by Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot. The people will receive 100 days of employment each year from the government.

Who is eligible?

The age range for employment under the Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme is 18 to 60 years old, according to the state government. Only people who reside in urban local jurisdictions are eligible for employment. This is comparable to the Centre government's Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MNREGS). The Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme is for the urban population and the MNREGS was for the rural people.

The government is prioritising the needs of the poor, destitute, and people who lost their employment as a result of the outbreak. In each ward of urban local bodies, at least 50 people will be hired, according to the government.

Remuneration

The pay for those hired under this programme will fall into one of three categories: unskilled labourers will make Rs 259 per day, skilled workers would make Rs 283, and supervisors will make Rs 271 per day.

Types of tasks

Different types of tasks have been broken down into various categories. Some of them are:

Environment protection responsibilities include planting trees in public areas, maintaining parks, and placing water plants on dividers and footpaths.

Water conservation duties include cleaning up and improving ponds, lakes, and stepwells as well as collecting rainwater and restoring water sources.

Heritage conservation, convergence, removal of encroachments and illegal boards, hoarding, and banners are other related works.