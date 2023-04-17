From POMIS, government bonds to mutual funds: 5 long-term investment options for regular income

Investment options are abundant in today's time, but not everyone prefers to take on high risks to make money. For those who are more inclined towards a long-term investment strategy with less risk, there are several options available that offer regular income.

Some of the most popular long-term investment options are stocks, bonds, mutual funds, real estate, and retirement schemes. Additionally, fixed deposits and equity funds can also be considered for long-term investments.

One such investment that can offer regular income is the Post Office Monthly Income Scheme (POMIS). This investment is a part of the Small Savings Scheme of the Central Government and offers an interest rate of 7.4 per cent. The minimum investment amount for POMIS is Rs. 1000, and one can invest up to Rs. 9 lakh individually or up to Rs. 15 lakh in a joint account.

Another good option for long-term investments are Government Long Term Bonds or Gold Bonds, which offer guaranteed returns and are comparatively better than fixed deposits in banks. The investment options available in these bonds include Fixed Rate Bonds, Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB), Inflation-Indexed Bonds, PSU Bonds, and Zero-Coupon Bonds, among others.

Monthly Income Plan Mutual Fund is another type of mutual fund investment that can provide regular income along with profits and reinvestment. Investing in real estate is also an option that can offer good returns in the long term.

Apart from these options, the government has also started schemes such as PPF, Retirement Fund EPF, and Senior Citizen Saving Scheme that can be considered for long-term investments.

While there are numerous investment options available in the market, choosing the right one can be challenging. For those who prefer less risk and a long-term investment strategy, the options mentioned above can offer regular income and good returns. It is always advised to seek a professional help from a financial advisor before taking any steps.

