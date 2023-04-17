Income Tax Return: Can you file ITR without Form 16? Here's what you need to know

Income Tax Return: As the new financial year 2023-24 begins, it is time for salaried individuals to file their income tax returns (ITR) in India. Although Form 16 is commonly used by the salaried class to file ITR, it is not always necessary. Form 16 provides a comprehensive account of the employee's taxable income, but some employees may not receive it if their salary does not fall under taxable income. In such cases, ITR can still be filed without Form 16.

Understanding Form 16:

Form 16 is an important document for filing income tax returns as it provides an account of the entire income of the individual, details of deductions, TDS information, and investments.

Filing ITR with Form 26AS:

Individuals who do not have Form 16 can obtain information about their TDS and TCS from Form 26AS. This form provides information about advance tax payments, high-value transactions, and other relevant details. To file ITR without Form 16, individuals will also require their salary slip, HRA slip, proof of investment under Sections 80C and 80D of the Income Tax Act, as well as proof of home loan payments.

Downloading Form 26AS:

To download Form 26AS, individuals who want to file ITR but do not receive a taxable salary can visit the Income Tax website and click on the e-file portal. From there, select the My Account option and click on the View Form 26AS link. Next, select the assessment year and click on the View Time button. Finally, click on the download option, and the form will be downloaded.

