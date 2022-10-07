Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance

Experts on sustainable finance suggest innovative instruments: What is Sustainable Finance?

The committee has endorsed the necessity of enabling aggregation facilities, impact funds, and green equity in IFSC.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 07, 2022, 11:02 AM IST

Experts on sustainable finance suggest innovative instruments: What is Sustainable Finance?
Representational Image
The International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), which established the committee of experts on "Sustainable Finance”, has recommended use of innovative instruments like catastrophe bonds, municipal bonds, green securitization, and blended finance among others.
 
Sustainable finance refers to the process of taking environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations into account when making investment decisions in the financial sector, leading to more long-term investments in sustainable economic activities and projects. 
 
The committee has endorsed the necessity of enabling aggregation facilities, impact funds, and green equity in IFSC, focusing on the need to improve capital flows in IFSC.
 
In addition to this, it recommended that IFSCA should play a vital role in capacity building as it lays the foundation for greening the financial system.
 
Some important recommendations include developing a voluntary carbon market, framework for transition bonds, enabling de-risking mechanisms, promoting regulatory sandbox for green fintech, and facilitating the creation of a global climate alliance among others.
 
The committee has also given its recommendations on various aspects of sustainable finance including products, policies and regulations, capacity building and outreach initiatives related to green and sustainable finance.
 
The panel had submitted its final report to the IFSCA Chairperson on October 3.
 
The committee, chaired by former Environment Secretary C.K. Mishra, comprised leaders and experts from the entire sustainable finance ecosystem including national and international institutions.
 
The committee's primary objectives were to harmonise the IFSC regulations with global best practices, investigate ways to improve capital flows through the IFSC, and support the creation of novel financial products in the field of green and sustainable finance.
 
(with inputs from IANS)
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Rashmika Mandanna charms in white casual tee, Kartik Aaryan poses for paps
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Save up to 57% on THESE Samsung smartphones; check offers
Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor: Brahmastra to Rockstar, a look at actor's blockbuster films
Amid Kamaal R Khan's arrest, here are 6 controversial statements made by self-proclaimed critic
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 475 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.