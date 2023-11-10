Headlines

EPFO: Govt begins crediting 8.15% interest into PF accounts; here's how to check via UMANG app, SMS, online

People can check the interest in their PF account once it has been credited via SMS, missed call, online, EPFO's portal and UMANG app.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 10, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has begun crediting the interest to the individual Provident Fund (PF) accounts on Dhanteras, the government agency announced in an official statement. 

According to recent statements made by Union Minister of Labor and Employment Bhupender Yadav, EPFO has already credited interest to more than 24 crore accounts. 

While some people have had interest credited to their accounts, the EPFO stated that it may take some time for others for the money to appear in their bank accounts. Reportedly, the interest rate on investments made into PF accounts for the 2022–2023 fiscal year is 8.15%. 

"The process is in the pipeline and may be shown there very shortly. Whenever the interest will be credited, it will be accumulated and paid in full. There would be no loss of interest. Please maintain patience," the EPFO said on X (formerly Twitter).

Here's how to check if the PF balance has been credited or not:
The interest will appear in the individual's PF account after it has been credited. There are several ways to check the balance of a provident fund account: through text messages, missed calls, the UMANG app, and the EPFO website.

EPFO's portal:

  1. Visit EPFO's website.
  2. Go to 'Our Services' and select 'For Employees.'
  3. Choose 'Member Passbook' under 'Services' to get the details.

Check EPF balance using the UMANG app:

  1. Get the 'UMANG' app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.
  2. Sign up for EPFO services on the app.
  3. Go to 'Service', then under 'Employee-centric service,' choose 'View Passbook'.
  4. To view your EPF passbook and check your balance, follow the instructions, which include OTP verification.

EPF via SMS:
If your UAN and EPFO are connected, you can send an SMS to 7738299899 to check your contribution and PF balance. For eg:  EPFOHO UAN ENG, where 'ENG' represents the preferred language. 

Check EPF through missed calls:
If a registered user's PAN, Aadhaar, and bank account details are linked to their UAN, they can receive details by placing a missed call to 011-22901406 from their registered mobile number. Employers are not charged for their assistance in planting this information.

