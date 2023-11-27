Headlines

Not Preity Zinta, this actress was Karan Johar's first choice for Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho

Bank holidays in December 2023: Banks to remain closed for 18 days, check state-wise list here

This Bigg Boss contestant used to sell milk, newspapers to support family, now owns restaurant, is worth Rs…

CAA rules to be framed by March 30, 2024: Union Minister

Israel-Hamas War: Will not stop until every hostage returned to their loved ones, says US President Joe Biden

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Preity Zinta, this actress was Karan Johar's first choice for Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho

Bank holidays in December 2023: Banks to remain closed for 18 days, check state-wise list here

Israel-Hamas War: Will not stop until every hostage returned to their loved ones, says US President Joe Biden

8 Foods to fight Seasonal Depression and boost mood in winter

10 most educated Bollywood actors

Top 10 highest scores by India in T20I

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Not Preity Zinta, this actress was Karan Johar's first choice for Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho

This Bigg Boss contestant used to sell milk, newspapers to support family, now owns restaurant, is worth Rs…

Vijay Varma to tie the knot with Tamannaah Bhatia soon? Actor says ‘iska jawab main…’

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Bank holidays in December 2023: Banks to remain closed for 18 days, check state-wise list here

A 6-day nationwide strike has been scheduled by the All-India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), in addition to the bank holidays that the RBI has announced for December.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 27, 2023, 07:24 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bank holidays in December 2023: Banks will remain closed for 18 days in December 2023, as per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar. It is important to note that this also applies to local and national holidays. Banking services will also be disrupted due to nationwide strikes by SBI, PNB, BoB, BoI, etc from December 4-11. 

Online banking activities will continue nationwide even when private or public sector banks are closed. People must pay attention to the holidays and carefully note the dates to make necessary visits. 

The below listed holidays could differ in states as per regional holidays due to local festivals. 

Check the full list of bank holidays in December 2023: 

1. December 1, 2023: State Inauguration Day/ Indigenous Faith Day (Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland).
2. December 3, 2023: Sunday.
3. December 4, 2023: Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa).
4. December 9, 2023: Saturday.
5. December 10, 2023: Sunday.
6. December 12, 2023: Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya).
7. December 13, 2023: Lasoong/ Namsoong (Sikkim).
8. December 14, 2023: Lasoong/ Namsoong (Sikkim).
9. December 17, 2023: Sunday.
10. December 18, 2023: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya).
11. December 19, 2023: Goa Liberation Day (Goa).
12. December 23, 2023: Saturday.
13. December 24, 2023: Sunday.
14. December 25, 2023: Christmas (Across India).
15. December 26, 2023: Christmas (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya).
16. December 27, 2023: Christmas (Nagaland).
17. December 30, 2023: U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya).
18. December 31, 2023: Sunday.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: UAE-based Indian businessman hosts daughter’s wedding aboard private jet, watch

Fans say Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu’s chemistry in Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya reminds them of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Punjab Kings

'Aree mobile niche karo': MS Dhoni reacts to getting photographed during Uttarakhand vacation, video goes viral

IPL 2024: Full list of players released and retained by Delhi Capitals

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE