Bank holidays in December 2023: Banks to remain closed for 18 days, check state-wise list here

A 6-day nationwide strike has been scheduled by the All-India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), in addition to the bank holidays that the RBI has announced for December.

Bank holidays in December 2023: Banks will remain closed for 18 days in December 2023, as per the Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar. It is important to note that this also applies to local and national holidays. Banking services will also be disrupted due to nationwide strikes by SBI, PNB, BoB, BoI, etc from December 4-11.

Online banking activities will continue nationwide even when private or public sector banks are closed. People must pay attention to the holidays and carefully note the dates to make necessary visits.

The below listed holidays could differ in states as per regional holidays due to local festivals.

Check the full list of bank holidays in December 2023:

1. December 1, 2023: State Inauguration Day/ Indigenous Faith Day (Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland).

2. December 3, 2023: Sunday.

3. December 4, 2023: Feast of St. Francis Xavier (Goa).

4. December 9, 2023: Saturday.

5. December 10, 2023: Sunday.

6. December 12, 2023: Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma (Meghalaya).

7. December 13, 2023: Lasoong/ Namsoong (Sikkim).

8. December 14, 2023: Lasoong/ Namsoong (Sikkim).

9. December 17, 2023: Sunday.

10. December 18, 2023: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham (Meghalaya).

11. December 19, 2023: Goa Liberation Day (Goa).

12. December 23, 2023: Saturday.

13. December 24, 2023: Sunday.

14. December 25, 2023: Christmas (Across India).

15. December 26, 2023: Christmas (Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya).

16. December 27, 2023: Christmas (Nagaland).

17. December 30, 2023: U Kiang Nangbah (Meghalaya).

18. December 31, 2023: Sunday.