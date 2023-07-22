Aadhaar-PAN link explained by Income Tax Department for NRIs, OCIs: Key points

Headlines

Tony Bennett, legendary singer passes away, two weeks before his birthday at 96

'Notice period is on': Ex-India opener on Ajinkya Rahane's single-digit scores vs West Indies

Meet the man who earned Rs 10 crore as salary in FY 23, works in Rs 12,63,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

This Indian actor is the most popular male star, and it’s not Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Salman Khan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Tony Bennett, legendary singer passes away, two weeks before his birthday at 96

Meet the man who earned Rs 10 crore as salary in FY 23, works in Rs 12,63,000 crore company, not from IIT, IIM

Nap-tastic dining experience: This Jordan restaurant invites foodies to snooze after savoring signature dish

10 superfoods that spike your blood sugar levels

AI imagines Christopher Nolan making Oppenheimer with Shah Rukh Khan, other Bollywood stars

10 heavily anticipated Bollywood films that were shelved

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

Tony Bennett, legendary singer passes away, two weeks before his birthday at 96

Mouni Roy returns home after being hospitalised for 9 days, pens thank you note: 'I’m recovering slowly...'

Sara Ali Khan opens up about social media negativity, comments on her personal life: 'I hear everything but...'

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Aadhaar-PAN link explained by Income Tax Department for NRIs, OCIs: Key points

NRIs and OCIs: Aadhaar-PAN linkage clarification and consequences explained.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The deadline for linking Aadhaar and PAN cards has passed, and now the Income Tax (IT) Department has clarified some key points for taxpayers regarding the filing of Income Tax Returns (ITR). It's essential to differentiate between an inoperative PAN card and an inactive one.

If your PAN card has become inoperative, you can make it active again by paying a fine. The IT department clarified that Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) can still use their PAN cards to fill out the ITR form, even if they are exempted from linking it with Aadhaar.

The IT Department issued this clarification on its official Twitter handle, addressing concerns raised by certain NRIs and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) about their PAN cards becoming inoperative due to non-linking with Aadhaar. Those falling under the mentioned category are advised to contact their Jurisdictional Assessing Officers (JAOs) with the necessary documents to update their residential status in the database. The department shared the link to the JAO directory to help individuals locate the respective officers.

The IT Department emphasized that an inoperative PAN card does not impact the process of filing income tax returns. Taxpayers can still file ITR with an inactive PAN card. However, they may experience some consequences, such as a higher rate of tax deduction and potential delays in refund processing.

For NRIs and OCIs who haven't updated their residential status, their PAN cards have become inactive. Also, PAN cards of OCIs or foreign nationals who haven't filed their ITR forms for the last three assessment years have been deactivated. To ensure a smooth tax filing process, NRIs and OCIs need to update their PAN card information in the database.

It's important to note that Aadhaar and PAN linkage is not mandatory for residents in the states of Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, and Meghalaya, non-residents as per the Income Tax Act 1961, individuals who are eighty years or older, and those who are not citizens of India.

Read more: Income Tax Return: Filing ITR for the first time? Know key points to remember to avoid Rs 5,000 penalty

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin compares superheroes with Indian gods, says ‘If you have Superman, we have..'

After WHO, DCGI issues alert against use of pholcodine-containing cough syrups

Tamannaah Bhatia’s dance reels have crossed 50 million views and over 150k reels since she posted

NEET PG 2023 Counselling dates announced, registrations to begin on July 27 at mcc.nic.in

Exciting new pairing: Rajkummar Rao and Vaani Kapoor to team up for Bachpan Ka Pyaar — Deets inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Know who is Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife Rajoshi Barua, who starred in popular show TV show Imlie

Sumukhi Suresh on her stand-up special Hoemonal, reveals why there will be no third season of Pushpavalli | Exclusive

Janhvi Kapoor sets internet ablaze with her sexy photos in white oversized shirt, fans love her no-makeup look

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE