Income Tax Return: Filing ITR for the first time? Know key points to remember to avoid Rs 5,000 penalty

Headlines

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

Manipur violence: Congress demands President Murmu to dismiss state government

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services aims high with $20B entry, disrupting NBFC landscape

Mukesh Ambani makes big statement on Reliance Jio Financial Services business demerger, says process is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Watch: Virat Kohli emulates Shubman Gill's celebration after smashing 76th century in his 500th international match

10 common myths about diabetes

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

Real-life partners of cast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

Virat Kohli scores 29th Test century in his 500th Match And Guides India to Strong 1st inning lead

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Carry On Jatta 3: Gippy Grewal, Sonam Bajwa-starrer creates history in Punjabi cinema by breaking this record

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

BTS’ Jungkook recalls torturing himself in past after making mistakes, says ‘I started to…’

HomePersonal Finance

Personal Finance

Income Tax Return: Filing ITR for the first time? Know key points to remember to avoid Rs 5,000 penalty

File the ITR by July 31, 2023, to avoid penalties and fines. Check key points to remember before filing your income tax return.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 07:39 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As the last date for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) approaches, it's essential to complete this task without incurring any penalties. For the financial year 2022-23 and assessment year 2023-24, make sure to file your ITR by July 31, 2023. Regardless of whether you are a salaried individual, freelancer, or business owner, filing ITR is mandatory for all.

Here are some key points to keep in mind while filing your ITR:

1. Choose the appropriate tax regime: India offers two tax regimes - the Old Tax Regime and the New Tax Regime. Select the one that suits your financial needs the best.

2. Gather the required documents: Before filing ITR, ensure you have the necessary documents such as personal details, tax statement, investment and income proofs. Additionally, you'll need Form 16, Form 26AS, PAN card, Aadhaar card, and Annual Information Statement from your company. If you have any loans, keep the interest certificate ready as well.

3. Select the right ITR form: The Income Tax Department issues different ITR forms for various categories of taxpayers. Choose the appropriate one from ITR-1, ITR-2, ITR-3, or ITR-4 based on your income and profile.

4. Verify your ITR: Verifying your ITR is crucial, especially for first-time filers. Failure to do so within 30 days of filing will render your ITR invalid. To avoid penalties, ensure you file your ITR by July 31, 2023. Late filers will be subject to a fine of Rs 1,000 or Rs 5,000 from August 1, 2023. Individuals with income below Rs 5 lakh will incur a penalty of Rs 1,000, while those with income above Rs 5 lakh will face a penalty of Rs 5,000.

By following these guidelines, you can efficiently file your ITR and fulfill your tax obligations on time.

Read more: Bank FD vs. NSC: Which among these is the best, rick-free investment option with higher returns, know here

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Zeenat Aman raps, channels Kareena's Poo, Alia's Gangubai; advises women 'you do you', netizens say 'camera loves you'

What exactly happens to your body if you give up on eating non-vegetarian food?

Meet Kapil Mohan, who built India's iconic rum Old Monk, he was a...

BJP MP breaks down, attacks Mamata Banerjee govt over crime against women during West Bengal panchayat polls

Rent hikes result in payday bonanza for King Charles III, details inside

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE