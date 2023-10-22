Headlines

Personal Finance

Aadhaar Card update: Step-by-step guide to lock aadhaar online to avoid financial loss

Follow the step-by-step guide to lock your Aadhaar Card and protect your bank balance and important information from scammers.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2023, 12:59 PM IST

Aadhaar card is the most important identification document in India. Aadhaar is required for bank accounts, participation in most government schemes, and other programmes. Therefore, it is crucial to keep the information on this page current to prevent any inconveniences. However, major problems like fraud and identity theft might result from losing or having your Aadhar card stolen.

To protect your personal information and prevent misuse, you can lock your Aadhar card. Your biometrics and other private information are protected by this procedure. To further safeguard your identity, we'll walk you through the process of locking your Aadhar card in this post.
 
Steps To Lock Your Aadhaar Card To Avoid Frauds

  • Download the mAadhaar app on your Android/iOS smartphone.
  • Open the application and sign up using your mobile number. The phone number should be the same as the one linked with your Aadhaar Card.
  • Follow the given steps to verify your Aadhaar Card details.
  • Select the option 'Lock Your Biometrics' in the application.
  • You can also lock your Aadhaar number by using the option for the same in the mAadhaar app.
  • You can also lock your biometrics on the UIDAI website.

Locking Your Aadhar Card via SMS:

  • Send an SMS with the content "GETOTP (last 4 digits of Aadhaar)" to 1947 from your registered mobile number. For example, if your Aadhaar number is 223344556677, the message would be "GETOTP 6677."
  • You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.
  • Send another SMS to 1947 with the content "LOCKUID (last 4 digits of Aadhaar) (OTP)." For instance, if your Aadhaar number is 223344556677, and your OTP is 123456, the message would be "LOCKUID 6677 123456."
  • You will receive a confirmation message from UIDAI.
