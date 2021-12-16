7th Pay Commission: Uttar Pradesh increases DA for government employees - Check new salary here

Following the footsteps of the Central government, the Uttar Pradesh government has too decided to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) of the employees.

Recently, the central government had increased their employees' DA from 28 per cent to 31 per cent ahead of the festive season. The Uttar Pradesh government has also decided to increase the DA of state employees by 3 per cent ahead of the UP 2022 elections.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government has stated that the rollout of DA will take place from the month of July and the arrears of past months will be transferred to the employees' Provident Fund account. The last time the UP government increased DA was on July 28, 2021, it was increased to 28 per cent.

Notably, the increase of DA had come after a long time since the process was on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per a news agency, those individuals who are members of the National Pension Scheme (NPS), some of their revised amount will be added to their NPS accounts.

Now, if an employee’s basic salary is Rs 15,000, their DA would be around Rs 4,200 at the rate of 28 per cent. But at the 31 per cent rate, the same employee will now receive Rs 4,650 as DA. Similarly, each individual can calculate their increased salary.