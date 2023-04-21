7th Pay Commission: This state government hikes DA and DR by 4% before Eid, update comes as a big gift for employees

Following the central government's hike in dearness allowance under the 7th Pay Commission, multiple states have increased it by 4 percent, benefiting their employees.

7th Pay Commission: Several state governments in India are increasing the dearness allowance (DA) for their employees and pensioners as inflation continues to rise. The latest state government to implement a 4 percent hike in DA and dearness relief (DR) is Haryana, which has increased it to a total of 42 percent for employees and pensioners under the Seventh Pay Commission. This is an effort to provide some relief to employees amidst the current economic situation.

Before Haryana, Rajasthan, Assam, and Jharkhand had also implemented a 4 percent DA hike for their employees. The central government had also announced a 4 percent DA hike, which has increased the DA and DR for millions of central employees and pensioners to 42 percent.

The central government is also expected to increase the basic salary of its employees in July, which will result in an increase in their overall salary. After increasing the fitment factor, employees can expect their salaries to increase by Rs 3000 or more. In case the 7th Pay Commission is implemented using the second change fitment factor of 3.68 percent, then the basic salary of employees could increase by Rs 8,000, resulting in an overall salary of Rs 18,000 to 26,000.

These increases in DA and basic salary are aimed at providing some financial relief to government employees and pensioners who have been struggling due to the current economic situation. The government's efforts to improve the financial conditions of its employees will likely have a positive impact on the country's overall economic situation.

