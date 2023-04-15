7th Pay Commission: Centre introduces new rules for IAS, IPS for stock market-related transactions; check details (file photo)

All government employees under All India Services (AIS) including IAS, IPS and IFS officers, will now have to intimate the Centre about their total transactions in stock, share or other investments in case it exceed their six months' basic pay during a calendar year.

According to the latest order by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the details need to be submitted by 31st January of the subsequent year. This means, AIS members can invest any amount less than his/her six months of basic pay without informing the authority. The salaries provided to members of AIS are based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

"...With a view to enable the administrative authorities to keep a watch over the transactions in any stock, share or other investments etc. in respect of members of All India Services (AIS), it has been decided that an intimation may be sent in the enclosed proforma to the prescribed authority every year, if the total transactions in stock, share or other investments etc. exceed six months' basic pay of government servant during a calendar year," said the order dated March 20, 2023, issued to secretaries of all central government ministries.

The employees under AIS will also have to intimate the authority when an individual transaction exceeds two months’ basic pay. "It is also clarified that since share, securities, debentures, etc are treated as moveable property as per explanation-I under rule 16 of AIS (Conduct) Rules, 1968, if an individuals transaction exceeds two months’ basic pay of the member of services as prescribed in Rule 16 (4) of ibid rules, intimation to the prescribed authority would still be necessary,” the DoPT said.

The rule further explains that frequent purchase or sale or both of shares, securities or other investments is deemed to be speculation under the sub-rule.

