Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBusiness
topStoriesenglish

From selling shoes to Rs 9000 crore net worth: Meet Hari Krishan Agarwal, India’s newest billionaire

Hari Krishan Agarwal, 66, became a billionaire after he decided to launch the IPO of the company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 15, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

From selling shoes to Rs 9000 crore net worth: Meet Hari Krishan Agarwal, India’s newest billionaire
From selling shoes to Rs 9000 crore net worth: Meet Hari Krishan Agarwal, India’s newest billionaire

Hari Krishan Agarwal is the latest Indian to join the billionaire club with a net worth of USD 1.1 billion, as per Forbes. Hari Krishan Agarwal is the chairman of Delhi-based Campus Activewear, one of the biggest producers of sports shoes in India.

The company sold a whopping 19.3 million pairs in fiscal 2022 earning UAAD 158 million in revenue. Campus Activewear has five factories across India.

Hari Krishan Agarwal, 66, became a billionaire after he decided to launch the IPO of the company. The stock was listed at a 23% premium to the IPO price in May 2022.

Hari Krishan Agarwal is a first-generation entrepreneur, who launched his business in 1983 selling sports shoes under 'Action' brand. In 2005, Hari Krishan Agarwal launched “Campus” sports shoes for prices less than Rs 800. The low price of Campus attracted a lot of customers. “He capitalized on the huge vacuum in the Indian sports shoe market—in the $10 to $40 price range,” says Campus’ chief financial officer Raman Chawla.

In 2021, Campus sold 13 million pairs, making up USD 94 million in revenue. According to experts, Campus is expected to expand its business in the coming months as sports shoes is the fastest growing segment within the footwear sector in India .

Agarwal’s son Nikhil Aggarwal, 37, is an industrial engineer from Purdue University and he is now the CEO of the company. Nikhil’s wife Prerna is the chief marketing officer of the company. Hari Krishan Agarwal’s wife Vinod Agarwal was on company’s board until September 2021.

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
World's largest digital camera is 266 times more powerful than Apple iPhone 14 Pro, details here
Streaming This Week: Varisu, Veera Simha Reddy, Michael, OTT releases to binge-watch
In pics: Satish Kaushik's final public appearance at Javed Akhtar-Shabana Azmi's Holi party a day before death
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
From Kangana Ranaut-Hrithik Roshan to Esha Deol-Amrita Rao: 7 ugly spats in Bollywood
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 665 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.