Mumbai

Retired navy officer brutally thrashed in Mumbai by Shiv Sainiks for sharing cartoon on Uddhav Thackeray

The victim lodged a complaint against Kamlesh Kadam of Shiv Sena and his colleagues at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali six people were arrested.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 12, 2020, 08:39 AM IST

The problems with Shiv Sena is Maharashtra are increasing every day. Already locked in a verbal spat with Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, another incident on Friday added to the party's problems after a retired navy officer was brutally thrashed by Shiv Sainiks in Mumbai.

At around 4 pm on Friday evening, five-six Shiv Sainiks beat up a retired Navy officer Madan Sharma badly after he shared a cartoon on Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp. The 65-year-old suffered serious injuries in the attack and is being treated in a private hospital in Mumbai.

Informing about the incident, Sharma said that after forwarding the message, he received threatening phone calls. Then on Friday, 8-10 people attacked him. "I have served the country all my life. Such a government has no right to remain in power," he said.

The whole incident was captured on CCTV.

Sharma lodged a complaint against Kamlesh Kadam of Shiv Sena and his colleagues at Samta Nagar Police Station in Kandivali six people were arrested.

The accused has been identified as Kamlesh Chandrakant Kadam (39), Sanjay Shantaram Manjre, (52), Rakesh Rajaram Bennekar (31), Pratap Motiramji Sunda Vera (45), Sunil Vishnu Desai (42), and Rakesh Krishna (35).

An official said that the incident took place in Lokhandwala Complex area of Kandivali. "Madan Sharma, a retired naval officer, sent a cartoon on Thackeray in a WhatsApp group. Some Shiv Sena workers went to his house and beat him up. Sharma suffered an eye injury and is being treated in the hospital," he said.

The officer said that a case has been registered under section 325 of the Indian Penal Code and provisions related to rioting. He said that Kamlesh Kadam and three other people were arrested late in the evening in this case. Investigation in the case is underway.

By late evening, politics intensified in the matter. While many BJP leaders including former state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis regretted the whole matter, actress Kangana Ranaut also reacted to the entire matter, Kangana said, the terror of the government in Maharashtra and Torture continues to grow day by day.

