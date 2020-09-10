Shiv Sena has sold Balasaheb's ideology to become 'Sonia Sena', says Kangana Ranaut

Launching another scathing attack on Shiv Sena, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said that the party has sold the ideology of its founder Bala Saheb Thackeray for power and has now become 'Sonia Sena' from Shiv Sena.

"The ideology on which Shri Bala Saheb Thackeray had built Shiv Sena, today they have sold that ideology for power and have become Sonia Sena from Shiv Sena. Don't call the goons who broke my house in my absence a civic body. Don't insult the Constitution in this manner," a tweet from the official account of Team Kangana said.

Kangana's comment was in reply to an article about the proceedings of Bombay High Court during the hearing of the stay order plea by the actor's lawyer against the demolition drive of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) at her property.

The ongoing tussle between Kangana and Shiv Sena intensified on Wednesday after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished some 'illegal constructions' at her office in Mumbai's Pali Hill while she was airborne from Chandigarh to Mumbai.

The BMC Executive Engineer ordered the action after saying he was "satisfied that the (illegal) works were being carried out and the actress had failed to produce the permissions/approvals/sanction for it as per BMC laws", and warned that the actress could face imprisonment of between one month to one year plus penalties.

Moving swiftly, her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui approached the Bombay High Court where a division bench comprising Justice S. J. Kathawalla and Justice R. I. Chagla stayed the demolition and kept the matter for further hearing on Thursday. The court stayed the demolition drive being undertaken by the BMC at Kangana's property. A bench of the High Court also asked the BMC to file a reply to her petition in the matter.

The court has already mentioned that the BMC's actions do not appear to be bonafide and smacks of malafide.