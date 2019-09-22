On Bombay High Court order, FIR filed against BJP MLA Narendra Mehta

The police have registered an FIR against BJP lawmaker Narendra Mehta, Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Balaji Khatgaonkar and few of his subordinates in connection with the sprawling 711 Club in Bhayandar East.



The action follows the orders of the Bombay High Court on Thursday. In a criminal petition filed by activist Dhiraj Parab, MLA Mehta and few MBMC officials were accused of allowing the clubhouse to be constructed in a regulatory zone.



Parab has alleged that Mehta used his political power to illegally raise the plush structure between 2008 and 2014. Earlier, at least five different FIRs had been registered against this club for destroying mangroves. However, no action was taken. The latest FIR also names a few committee members of the club.



According to the FIR, "The 711 Club falls under a non-development zone and only a single-story gym was permissible here, but the MLA approached MBMC to build a "five-star hotel. 7-11 Club also didn't have any permission to construct a basement, but it was constructed and a pub, bar, theatre and a card room are run inside it."



The FIR says the land was illegally filled with tar and sand. It also claims that MBMC officials gave additional FSI on misrepresented grounds that there was a highway connecting to the hotel.Parab told DNA, "In November 2015, Mehta gave the letter to construct the club as it had only permission to build a ground-plus-one gymnasium. In 14 days, Mehta received permission to construct the club with extra FSI. MBMC Commissioner and other officials are involved in this.""We registered the FIR under section IPC 1860 sections 166, 167, 34, 15,17, 52, 53 for misuse as a public servant, knowingly disobeys any direction of the law to construct the Club," said an officer from Mira Road police station.