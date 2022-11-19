Mumbai local train 27-hour mega block begins today, check timings and other details

Mumbai local train 27-hour mega block begins on November 19 (file photo)

The Central Railway (CR) will conduct a 27-hour mega block from Saturday night to dismantle the British-era Carnac Bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder station in south Mumbai.

The mega block will start at 11 pm (on November 19) and end at 2 am on November 21, due to which the schedule of suburban and express trains will get affected during this period, a release by the CR said.

To avoid traffic congestion, 18 pairs of Mail-Express trains have been cancelled and 68 mail/express trains have been either short-terminated or short-originated at Dadar, Panvel Pune and Nashik stations, the release stated.

Express Trains cancelled on November 19

12128 Pune-Mumbai Intercity-Express

17618 Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express

12702 Hyderabad-Mumbai Hussain Sagar Express

12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express

17058 Secunderabad-Mumbai Devagiri Express

17412 Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express

17611 Nanded-Mumbai Rajyarani Express

12187 Jabalpur-Mumbai Garibrath

On the Main line of the CR route (CSMT to Kasara/Khopoli), the block will be operated between CSMT and Byculla stations for 17 hours. It means no train will run between the CSMT and Byculla station till 4 pm on November 20 from 11 pm on Saturday, the release said.

On the Harbour line (CSMT-Goregaon/ Panvel), the block will be operated between CSMT and Vadala stations for 21 hours. No train will run between CSMT and Vadala stations till 8 pm on November 20 from 11 pm on Saturday, it said. The Mail-Express Yard lines will be made available after 27 hours, meaning 2 am on November 21, the release added.

During the block period, suburban trains will be operated from Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Kurla stations towards Thane, Kalyan, Kasara, Karjat side and vice versa, whereas on the Harbour line the services will be run between Vadala and Panvel-Goregaon stations, it said.

During the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday as well as Sunday and Monday, the CR will also operate a special traffic and power block for ROB girders launching at Kopri between Mulund and Thane for more than two hours each, the release said.

The special block is likely to affect more than 37 lakh daily local train commuters as well as those travelling by outstation trains. More than 1,800 local train services operate on the Central Railway's Mumbai suburban network comprising 'Harbour' and 'Main' lines that originate from CSMT in south Mumbai.