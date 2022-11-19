Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeMumbai

Mumbai local train 27-hour mega block begins today, check timings and other details

Mumbai: The special block is likely to affect more than 37 lakh daily local train commuters as well as those travelling by outstation trains.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 12:37 PM IST

Mumbai local train 27-hour mega block begins today, check timings and other details
Mumbai local train 27-hour mega block begins on November 19 (file photo)

The Central Railway (CR) will conduct a 27-hour mega block from Saturday night to dismantle the British-era Carnac Bridge between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder station in south Mumbai.

The mega block will start at 11 pm (on November 19) and end at 2 am on November 21, due to which the schedule of suburban and express trains will get affected during this period, a release by the CR said.

To avoid traffic congestion, 18 pairs of Mail-Express trains have been cancelled and 68 mail/express trains have been either short-terminated or short-originated at Dadar, Panvel Pune and Nashik stations, the release stated.

Express Trains cancelled on November 19

  • 12128 Pune-Mumbai Intercity-Express
  • 17618 Nanded-Mumbai Tapovan Express
  • 12702 Hyderabad-Mumbai Hussain Sagar Express
  • 12112 Amravati-Mumbai Express
  • 17058 Secunderabad-Mumbai Devagiri Express
  • 17412 Kolhapur-Mumbai Mahalaxmi Express
  • 17611 Nanded-Mumbai Rajyarani Express
  • 12187 Jabalpur-Mumbai Garibrath

On the Main line of the CR route (CSMT to Kasara/Khopoli), the block will be operated between CSMT and Byculla stations for 17 hours. It means no train will run between the CSMT and Byculla station till 4 pm on November 20 from 11 pm on Saturday, the release said.

On the Harbour line (CSMT-Goregaon/ Panvel), the block will be operated between CSMT and Vadala stations for 21 hours. No train will run between CSMT and Vadala stations till 8 pm on November 20 from 11 pm on Saturday, it said. The Mail-Express Yard lines will be made available after 27 hours, meaning 2 am on November 21, the release added.

 

During the block period, suburban trains will be operated from Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Kurla stations towards Thane, Kalyan, Kasara, Karjat side and vice versa, whereas on the Harbour line the services will be run between Vadala and Panvel-Goregaon stations, it said.

During the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday as well as Sunday and Monday, the CR will also operate a special traffic and power block for ROB girders launching at Kopri between Mulund and Thane for more than two hours each, the release said.

READ | Delhi: International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan open to public from today, check timings, ticket prices

The special block is likely to affect more than 37 lakh daily local train commuters as well as those travelling by outstation trains. More than 1,800 local train services operate on the Central Railway's Mumbai suburban network comprising 'Harbour' and 'Main' lines that originate from CSMT in south Mumbai.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Viral Photos of the day: Pavitra Punia-Eijaz Khan, Sussane Khan-Arslan Goni give couple goals
In Pics: Iranian women protest against 'moral policing' by chopping off hair, burning hijab
Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, top 5 contestants after show's second week
Speed Reads
More
First-image
J-K: Three Army jawans die due to avalanche in Kupwara's Machil sector
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.