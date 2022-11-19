Delhi: International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan open to public from today, check timings, ticket prices

Visitors at a decorative items stall at India International Trade Fair in Delhi (ANI Photo)

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) at Pragati Maidan in Delhi will be open for the general public from Saturday, an official statement said. The trade fair was open exclusively for business visitors for the first five days from November 14.

India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), an arm of the commerce ministry, organises the mega event. It said that the timings of the fair are from 10.00 am to 7.30 pm and on November 27 it will be 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.

International Trade Fair 2022 ticket prices

The ticket is priced at Rs 80 for adults and Rs 40 for children on weekdays. On weekends and holidays, the ticket price is Rs 150 for adults and Rs 60 for children. Senior citizens and the specially-abled would not require any ticket to visit the fair.

The organisation said the public is advised to cooperate and plan their visit by purchasing tickets in advance from their originating Metro stations and online through ITPO's website to avoid any inconvenience. Tickets are also available at 67 select Metro stations, except the Supreme Court Metro Station.

There is no sale of entry tickets at Pragati Maidan gates, it added. Entry of visitors will be facilitated only through Gate No 4 (on Bhairon Road) and Gate No 10.