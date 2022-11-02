Search icon
Mumbai viral video: RPF jawans save child, mother from going under train, hailed by Twitter users

Mumbai news: The video of the incident has gone viral.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 10:00 AM IST

Two jawans of the Crime Wing of the Railway Protection Force risked their own lives as they saved a woman and her child from being crushed by the Mumbai local train at Maharashtra's Mankhurd Railway Station.  Netizens have praised the jawans' selfless service to humanity. 

The video of the incident has gone viral. 

The video shows the woman trying to get on board the train. Amid the jostling, the train moved and the child dropped onto the platform. As the child began to be pulled under the train, one of the jawans showed his presence of mind and grabbed him. He then took him to safety. 

Within seconds, the video shows, her panicked mother also fell off the train that began to pull her in. Another jawan responded quickly and dragged her away. 

Clearly, the two jawans saved the lives of the mother-son duo. 

Also read: Mumbai news: Man poses as IPS, CBI officer on matrimonial sites to con women, made fake ID card using Google

"Bravemen, salute to them," wrote a Twitter user named Jaishankar Singh.

"True blue Heroes," wrote Mandeep Singh.

Meanwhile, several users also pointed out the pressure civic infrastructure has been under. 

