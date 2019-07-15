Mumbai: Hefty fines drive cars into parking lots

Parel area, which has the most number of public parking lots (PPL) with around 14,000 parking spaces between them, has reported a 23% increase in the number of parking vehicles in the last week, after the civic authorities began charging a hefty fine for parking illegally. However, even with the increase in the number of vehicles parked here, only 25 per cent of the total space has actually been used till now.

G-south ward, comprising Parel, Worli and Mahalaxmi areas, has six parking lots with 13,758 spaces available to park vehicles. Four of these lots, that are huddled within a kilometre of the commercial hub at Senapati Bapat Marg, have 11,444 parking slots. Senapati Bapat Road is an arterial roads that connect to south Mumbai, and has seen a rise in traffic ever since the demolition of the Delisle Road bridge outside Lower Parel station.

As per data from the G-south ward office of the city administration, the number of vehicles parked in the six lots increased 23% between July 7 and July 11, when compared with the same days in the last few months. For example, the lots parked 13,713 vehicles during June 7-11, while during July 7-11 the number of vehicles increased to 16,927.

Two new parking lots on Senapati Bapat Marg, one by Lodha developers and another from Indiabulls, have just started and are seeing 100-odd vehicles come in daily.

3.3K daily takers

Though the total number of parking slots in the six lots in the area is 13,758, the daily average at the moment of the number of vehicles parked here are around 3,385. These vehicles include two-wheelers, four-wheelers and heavy vehicles.

“We are taking action on illegal parking on Senapati Bapat Road and even offering free parking near where Delisle Road bridge used to be. We hope the number will increase as people will get used to the lots,” said Devendra Kumar Jain, assistant commissioner of G-south ward.

Another BMC official said, “The number of parking lots will be more than enough for the entire Parel area. We can't expect the slots to increase dramatically.”

DRAWING TOP LOTS

ELPHINSTONE MILL PARKING LOT

Near Kamgar stadium

The parking lot has been constructed by Indiabulls on Elphinstone Mill land and was handed over to the BMC in March 2019. The lot has 1,317 parking spaces, out of which 890 are for four-wheelers and 427 for light commercial vehicles. The BMC opened the lot last Monday, after it started its anti-illegal parking drive. The civic body hasn’t appointed a contractor yet and the parking is free for now. The lot is maintained by Indiabulls security guards. “The lot has opened just now and there are other parking lots on the same road, so the number of vehicles is not so high,” said one of the security guards.

MUMBAI MILL PARKING LOT: FREE PARKING

To ease traffic congestion caused by vehicles on Delisle Road bridge, the traffic police suggested keeping the Mumbai Mill lot nearby for free parking. The lot has been constructed by Lodha Group under the BMC’s scheme that offers extra FSI to builders who raise parking lots. With ground-plus-six storeys and three basement floors, the lot provides 4,565 slots and is among the biggest in the city. It also provides 237 spaces for heavy vehicles, and all these spaces are full with construction vehicles, given that a lot of skyscrapers are coming up in the area. The BMC and traffic police also use the lot to keep abandoned vehicles. Parking is free here and though the civic body has appointed guards, the builder looks after daily operations. “We take care of the security, as the premises are under construction,” said a security official on the builder’s payroll.

JUPITER MILL PARKING LOT

The lot near Elphinstone (now Prabhadevi) station road was handed over to the BMC in 2017. It has 2,370 spaces, all for four-wheelers. The civic body has appointed a contractor. As per the BMC parking policy, the lot comes under Category B, and charges Rs 25 for an hour and Rs 80 for over 12 hours. Locals can get a monthly pass. “Initially, there weren’t many local vehicles, but after the BMC crackdown on illegal parking, the number is up,” said a guard in charge of the lot, adding the number of commercial vehicles has also seen an uptick. “Since parking is free here, people who want to use it are already using it. We aren’t expecting the number to rise drastically. The locals have demanded 50% concession in charges, which is under BMC’s consideration.”

SHOULD BMC PROVIDE CHEAPER PUBLIC PARKING LOTS?

With many parking spaces largely vacant, citizens tell DNA that parking can be made cheaper

BMC should make public parking cheaper, especially near train stations, as a lot of people park their bikes and cars there before taking a local. But if the fine is increased too much, illegal parking will rise and create jams near the station. BMC should take spaces in malls and private buildings.

—Viraj Ghanekar, 28, sales coordinator, Borivali

Parking is so expensive all across Mumbai. The authorities should provide public parking lots in such a way that people can get there in five minutes. There is so much space that has been encroached which can be used for this. If we are paying tax, we should get basic amenities like parking.

—Rajan Alimchandani, retired pharma co. executive, Worli

Public transport should be made cost-effective and convenient for commuters. By halving BEST bus fares, BMC has set an example. On similar lines, other possibilities of cost-cutting should be explored to promote public transport, which will cut down parking and pollution problems.

—Mukund Rathod, 29, CA, Andheri resident

First, illegal encroachments from footpaths and roads should be removed before any strict action on parking. There should to be a study on parking needs. A system should be in place to inform citizens about the nearest available parking spaces. Parking lots should benefit citizens, not developers.

—Kamlakar Shenoy, civic rights activist, Mazgaon