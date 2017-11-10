Dissolve Waqf board, says man who locked its office

In Maharashtra the registered Waqf properties stand at 92,000 acres of land and over one lakh properties are valued to the extent of Rs 5 lakh cr

Shabbir Ansari of All India Muslim OBC organisation on Thursday demanded that the Waqf Board be dissolved and an administrator be appointed. Ansari had locked up the Maharashtra Waqf board head office in Aurangabad on November 7 alleging that no work of members of the Muslim community was done due to the fighting among board members and corruption.

Waqf properties are those which Muslims have devoted to God the for welfare of the community. In Maharashtra the registered Waqf properties stand at 92,000 acres of land and over one lakh properties are valued to the extent of Rs 5 lakh crore. Waqf properties are often in news due to mismanagement.

"There were a lot of people who had several issues and no work was being done. When we went there, Masjids were not being registered, change reports were not being stamped and given and even nikaahnama, which should be registered with the superintendent, was not being done," said Ansari.

He added that there was no FIR against him and his act only showed the lax security at the head office. "I first waited and despite board members being in the city, they did not come. I then locked the place. Only after chief officer gave in writing who was blocking the work was the lock opened," said Ansari.

"Tomorrow if someone was to burn down all the papers, there is not enough security to even prevent that. The board members have filed cases against each other and there is no work that happens. There was no one in the office to do anyone's work. The superintendent said he will come but he did not," said Ansari.

He then demanded that the board be dissolved. "Since they do not work, the board should be dissolved and an administrator be appointed," said Ansari. Ansari was flanked by Maulan Moin Ashraf under whose leadership the Tehreek is looking to register Waqf properties.

Habib Fakih, member of the board said, "All board members were against the chairperson. The security is adequate. Though Shabbir Ansari has done good work for OBC in the community, he committed an illegal act."

BOARD MATTERS