Nokia 5710 XpressAudio launched in India, gets inbuilt wireless earbuds

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, a new feature phone from HMD Global that honours the XpressMusic brand of Nokia mobiles that was retired in 2010, has been launched. The new Nokia phone has a visual appearance reminiscent of the 2007 Nokia 5310 XpressMusic with separate audio control buttons. Furthermore, this is a 4G-capable feature phone.

Starting on September 19th, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio will be available for purchase in India. The phone is available in either black or white. The XpressAudio continues the tradition of Nokia's XpressMusic feature phones, which date back almost two decades. Please take into account that this is a 4G feature phone and not a smartphone that runs Android.

There are a set of Nokia TWS earbuds hidden under the sliding cover of the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio. In order to access the headphones, you'll need to slide it down. The earphones are able to recharge their batteries while stored within the case.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is powered by Nokia's S30+ software and has a Unisoc T107 chipset. The internal memory of a feature phone is just 128MB, while the RAM is only 48MB. Thanks to the included microSD card slot, you may add up to an additional 32GB of storage space.

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio has a 0.3-megapixel camera on the back. The TWS earphones are compatible with the feature phone's Bluetooth v5 and micro USB charging ports.

Finally, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio has a detachable 1,450mAh battery that Nokia says will allow the phone to accomplish a standby of up to 20 days when utilising dual SIMs and 4G connection, and a talk time of up to 6 hours. The earphones bundled with the phone have "environmental noise reduction," while the phone itself supports VoLTE calls.