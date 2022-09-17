Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Get Apple iPhone 13 under Rs 35,000, here's how

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022: Apple iPhone 13

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022 is set to begin on September 23. The platform has already announced huge discounts on Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 12 mini ahead of the festive sale.

The Apple iPhone 13 will be available at a reduced price of Rs 49,990 in the Flipkart sale. Buyers can further slash the prices of premium Apple iPhone models as Flipkart has partnered with ICICI Bank and Axis Bank for the Big Billion Days sale 2022. This means buyers using ICICI Bank, Axis Bank credit or debit card will be able to avail 10% instant discount during the annual sale.

Last year, Flipkart offered iPhone 12 at Rs 50,000 at the Big Billion Days sale. This year the popular e-commerce brand has been teasing a similar discounted price for the iPhone 13 series.

Apple iPhone 13

The premium phone was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 13 Pro and mini at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 13 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively. While the 128GB variant is priced at Rs 69,000.

Specifications

Apple iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and it is powered by the company’s flagship A15 Bionic chipset. The smartphone sports 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording. It also gets a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode. The company claims that the device offers up to 17 hours of video playback.

How to get iPhone 13 for under Rs 35,000?

Flipkart is also offering Rs 17,000 off in exchange for your old smartphone. If you combine all the offers (bank and exchange) available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale 2022, you can get Apple iPhone 13 for under Rs 35,000. No cost EMI and screen damage protection are also available during the Big Billion days sale.