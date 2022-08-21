World Senior Citizen's Day 2022: WhatsApp wishes, messages, quotes to share with loved ones

World Senior Citizen's Day 2022 (File photo)

World Senior Citizen's Day is celebrated every year on August 21. The day acknowledges the contribution made by elders to society. It also brings to light several issues that seniors face in today’s world and the ways we can help them and make their lives comfortable and happy.

This special day was founded by former US President Ronald Reagan in 1988.

World Senior Citizen's Day WhatsApp wishes

Age is not just a number but wisdom if one has lived life properly. Happy Senior Citizens Day to you!

Live your life without any worries and forget your age. Happy Senior Citizens Day to you!

Happy Senior Citizens Day to those elders in the family who make our life a lot wiser for us. We are proud and happy to have you in our life!

Thank you for making our childhood the best when it comes to storytelling. Happy Senior Citizens Day 2022.

Of all the childhood times, the best ones are spent at my grandparents’ house. Happy Senior Citizens Day!

World Senior Citizen's Day quotes