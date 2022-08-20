Japan urges its youth to drink more alcohol, launches mega campaign: Know why

Photo: Reuters

Japan has asked its young adults to drink more alcohol due to a decline in revenue collections. The country has also started a national contest for the same in an attempt to boost the economy and to overcome a sobering population crisis.

The National Tax Agency (NTA) has announced a national business contest called 'Sake Viva' to promote alcohol drinking in its younger population.

The campaign urges youngsters to come up with business ideas that might help increase demand for Japanese alcoholic drinks, including sake, shochu, awamori, beer, whisky and wine.

The Japanese tax agency has described it a plan that contributes to revitalising the liquor industry and solving problems.

What is the campaign?

The campaign -- Sake Viva -- invites people aged between 20 and 39 to submit innovative ideas for reviving the demand for alcoholic beverages among adults.

According to the contest’s page, there is no entry fee to enrol for the competition. It also asks people to suggest new sales methods that use artificial intelligence, the metaverse, and geographical indications to improve brand value.

READ | Drones, missiles and more in new USD 775 million US arms package for Ukraine

At September end, finalists in the competition will be selected and it will be followed by another round in October. Results are expected to be announced on November 10 in Tokyo.

The campaign's website says Japan's alcohol market is shrinking and the country's older demographic - alongside declining birth rates - is a significant factor behind it.