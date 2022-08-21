World Senior Citizen's Day 2022: History, significance, ways to celebrate with elders

File Photo

World Senior Citizen's Day has been marked in an effort to acknowledge the issues that elders face because of their age. The aim is to raise awareness about their problems on August 21 every year.

The term senior citizen is generally used to refer to those who are 60 years old or older than that. The age for retirement has been set at 60 as well.

World Senior Citizen's day is observed to recognise that our elders, including our parents and grandparents are having abundance of valuable life experiences which can help us to navigate through various life challenges. They are the living memory of history.

The day also recognises the senior citizens’ contributions in advancing the world by working as professionals and entrepreneurs throughout the course of their life.

History of World Senior Citizen's Day

World Senior Citizen Day was first proposed by former US President Ronald Reagan in 1988. The first National Senior Citizens Day was officially commemorated on August 21.

In 1990, the United Nations General Assembly marked it as a global celebration.

This year, we celebrate the 32nd World Senior Citizen's Day.

Significance of World Senior Citizen's Day

World Senior Citizen's Day can be understood as an awareness day for all the youngsters to realise the need to help and support their elders every day. It is observed so the younger generation can realise how lonely and vulnerable old age can be, so they can act as a support system for the elders.

Senior citizens have the most time to devote into social work and development. They make huge charitable donations and like to spend time working to improve some other person’s life. It is crucial to appreciate their efforts.

Most senior citizens have charitable and generous nature. They are almost always up to support their children and grand children whenever the need arises.

Here’s how you can celebrate the World Senior Citizen's Day

Spend time with your parents and grandparents. Make them feel that they are special by cooking delicacies for them. Little gestures can bring a smile to their face.

Help them complete their chores.

If your grandparents live distant from you, spare some time to visit them.