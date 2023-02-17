What happens to your body when you cut down on your salt and sugar consumption?

Representational image

Sugar and sodium are two common ingredients in many processed foods, and excessive consumption of these ingredients have been linked to a variety of health problems. If you stop eating sugar and sodium, you may experience a number of changes in your body that can have positive effects on your health.

Also read: From improving heart health to managing diabetes, here's the benefits of gooseberries

When you stop eating sugar, you may experience a range of physical and mental changes. Sugar can have addictive properties, and when you stop consuming it, you may experience withdrawal symptoms similar to those associated with drug addiction. These can include headaches, irritability, and mood swings. However, after a few days, most people begin to feel better and have more stable energy levels.

One of the most significant benefits of cutting back on sugar is weight loss. When you consume sugar, your body converts it into glucose, which is used for energy. If you consume more glucose than your body needs, it is stored as fat. By cutting back on sugar, you can reduce the number of excess calories you consume, which can lead to weight loss.

Reducing your sugar intake can also have positive effects on your blood sugar levels. Consuming excessive amounts of sugar can cause your blood sugar to spike, which can lead to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. By cutting back on sugar, you can help to stabilize your blood sugar levels, which can help to reduce your risk of developing these conditions.

In addition to cutting back on sugar, reducing your sodium intake can also have positive effects on your health. Excessive consumption of sodium can lead to high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. When you reduce your sodium intake, your body retains less water, which can help to reduce blood pressure.

Reducing your sodium intake can also have positive effects on your kidneys. When you consume excessive amounts of sodium, your kidneys are forced to work harder to remove it from your body. This can cause damage to your kidneys over time. By reducing your sodium intake, you can help to reduce the workload on your kidneys, which can help to maintain their health.