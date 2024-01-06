Wedding season: Top bridal make-up trends for 2024

Headlines

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Lohri 2024: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? Know date, time, rituals of this auspicious festival

BCCI announces India A squad for England series, Abhimanyu Easwaran named captain

Tota Roy Chowdhury says Karan Johar's 'mainstream movie' RARKPK gave him recognition in Hindi: 'No other films can...'

2 men light bonfire inside Delhi-bound moving train to beat cold, arrested

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Lohri 2024: Is Lohri on January 13 or 14? Know date, time, rituals of this auspicious festival

BCCI announces India A squad for England series, Abhimanyu Easwaran named captain

10 most-followed Pakistani actors on Instagram

Cricketers who captained Team India in U-19 World Cup

10 animals that have shortest lifespan on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Weather Change Triggers Rise In Viral Infections, Including COVID-19 In Delhi

Israel-Hamas War: At least 18 Palestinians Killed After Israel Attacks A House In Gaza's Khan Younis

Aditya L1 Mission: Big Day For India! ISRO's First Sun Mission All Set To Enter In Final Orbit

This outsider once had only Rs 18 in bank account, lived off one packet of biscuits a day, now takes Rs 6 crore per film

Tota Roy Chowdhury says Karan Johar's 'mainstream movie' RARKPK gave him recognition in Hindi: 'No other films can...'

Not Vijay Deverakonda, but this actor was Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s first choice for Arjun Reddy

HomeLifestyle

Lifestyle

Wedding season: Top bridal make-up trends for 2024

Every bride desires an exquisite look on her wedding day. Makeup is the final touch that completes the ensemble, aside from the attire and accessories.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 08:18 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Your wedding day is one of the most significant moments in life, and your bridal look is central to feeling your best. Whether you lean towards a natural or strikingly glamorous appearance, navigating the ever-changing landscape of bridal makeup trends can be overwhelming.

Let's simplify this for you. We've curated a selection of creative bridal makeup ideas to help you shine on your special day. From subtle elegance to bold statements, there's something here to match your unique style. So, without delay, let's dive in.

Every bride desires an exquisite look on her wedding day. Makeup is the final touch that completes the ensemble, aside from the attire and accessories. Achieving flawless, impeccable makeup is crucial for capturing attention. Hence, we present some of the trendiest and stylish wedding makeup inspirations that are bound to captivate.

Minimalism:

Gone are the days of heavy makeup layers. Today's focus is on enhancing natural features with subtle shades and effortless elegance. Embracing a princess-like charm through understated tones of blusher, bronzer, creamy matte lipstick, and a delicate highlighter is the key.

Contoured Definition:

Mastering the art of contouring can transform facial structure, adding warmth and sharpness. Highlighting the nose, defining cheekbones, and accentuating the jawline create a striking effect. Skillful contouring can even minimize a double chin, but excessive use should be avoided for a more natural appearance.

Nude Lips, Bold Eyes:

For a touch of drama, opt for bold eye makeup with sharp winged eyeliner, balanced by a subtle nude lipstick. Choose refillable lipsticks for a more refined finish that accentuates the lips while maintaining a natural look.

Fresh Dewy Glow:

A newer trend in the industry, this makeup style embraces a lighter palette and neutral shades to enhance natural beauty and facial features. A touch of highlighter and peachy blush adds a radiant glow, imparting a natural essence and luminous shine.

Smokey Elegance:

The timeless allure of smokey eyes paired with calming pastel eye colors and delicate lipstick creates an aura of poise and drama. Smokey eyes, once popular in the mid-2000s, have made a stylish comeback and continue to captivate modern brides.

 

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: R Aswin left in splits as Makhaya Ntini sings 'kabhi kabhi mere dil mein' for CSK fans

This Bollywood actress to reportedly make her Kannada debut with Yash in Toxic

MS Dhoni files criminal case against former business partners, claims fraud worth...

PM Modi sends gifts, personal letter to Ujjwala beneficiary Meera Manjhi after Ayodhya visit

Watch: David Warner gifts gloves, helmet to young fan after his final Test knock, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE