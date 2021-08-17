Travel blogger Shivangi Sharma works round the clock to give you the best virtual experience

There are tons of travel bloggers and influencers on social media. Some of them are giving us the perfect virtual travel experiences from their videos. The posts of these influencers are so striking that it actually makes us feel physically present there rather than virtually. The travel bloggers makes sure that we feel the essence of the place they visited through their blogs and videos.



Shivangi requires no introduction, she is extremely popular on the internet for her fearless and solo trips to some of the classy and unique locations across the country. The young lady has an extreme passion for travel and blogging. She has a record of visiting 29 states in 39 days. But the incredible content maker not only travels to amazing places but has captured them in her video diaries so well that the person who would see it would want to book their ticket to the same place.



There is no doubt that her blogs and videos give the best virtual experience to their viewers. The travel blogger spends a lot of effort in making the best blogs and videos for her social media handle. As any miss would take away the feel or connection that the viewer might feel with the blog or content. The fabulous blogger has also received a lot of praise from respectable media houses like North East Eg. News 18, North East Live, Bangla news etc.



The fantastic wanderer also speeds awareness about the social and environmental issues through her social media handles like Instagram, Facebook and YouTube channels. All her posts receive a lot of praise and all her social media handles have an immense amount of followers. With the current speed of travelling to different places, the social media influencer would soon accomplish her dream of visiting the whole world.

Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content