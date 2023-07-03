Rekha looks magnificent in Manish Malhotra's golden ensembles for Vogue Arabia cover; see viral pic

Rekha looks magnificent in Manish Malhotra's golden ensembles for Vogue Arabia cover

Rekha, the veteran actress known for her timeless beauty and iconic style, has made history by gracing the cover of Vogue Arabia magazine. In a stunning photoshoot, she captivated audiences with her opulent and regal presence, adorned in exquisite golden ensembles created by renowned designer Manish Malhotra.

This milestone moment also marked Rekha's first interview in two decades, as she has chosen to step away from acting since 2014. Nevertheless, her appearance on the cover and accompanying photos sent the internet into a frenzy, solidifying her status as an icon in the fashion world.

The official Instagram account of Vogue Arabia shared glimpses of the photoshoot, revealing Rekha in all her splendor, draped in Manish Malhotra's archival creations. The first look showcased her wearing a black turtleneck top layered with a luxurious vintage brocade jacket, adorned with intricate golden embroidery, sequins, and delicate threadwork. The loose-fitting jacket exuded an air of elegance and authority, complemented by a Mughal-inspired headgear intricately embroidered with gold zari. Rekha's signature bold lips, dramatic eyes, and a statement necklace with stud earrings completed the ensemble.

In the second look, Rekha donned a timeless golden saree, accessorized with multiple layers of diamond necklaces, bangles, earrings, and statement rings. The pièce de résistance was the bespoke Maharaja necklace by Van Cleef and Arpels, a one-of-a-kind masterpiece that took an astonishing 5,000 hours to create, featuring a remarkable 161.62-carat diamond.

With her unparalleled style and elegance, Rekha has once again proven her enduring influence in the world of fashion. Her appearance on the cover of Vogue Arabia and the subsequent photoshoot will undoubtedly be remembered as a significant moment in fashion history.

In a glamorous display of elegance, Rekha adorned her exquisite handmade saree, beautifully complemented by the opulent jewels crafted by none other than the renowned designer Manish Malhotra. Reflecting on the exhilarating experience of collaborating with the legendary actress, the esteemed designer shared his thoughts with the magazine, "The pure love she has for fabrics, embroideries and colour, a passion that we both share deeply, it’s been extraordinarily inspiring. We have a mutual admiration for each other, which is one of the reasons we make such a good team."

In her latest Instagram post, Rekha dazzled in a stunning Muslin Angarkha anarkali paired with an ivory churidar and juttis. Her look was elevated by a captivating and intricate matha patti, complemented by opulent gold and kundan necklaces. Completing the ensemble were exquisite floral earrings, adding a touch of elegance to her overall appearance.

Talking about her career to the magazine, Rekha said, "Whether I make films or not, it never leaves me. I have my memories to relive what I love. And when the time is right, the right project will find me."