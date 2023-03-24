Ramadan 2023 Timetable: Sehri, Iftar timings for March 25 in Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Patna, other regions

Since the moon was first seen in India, the holy month of Ramadan has officially started. Muslims enthusiastically and lavishly embrace Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. For Muslims worldwide, this is a massively important month that is marked by optimism and spiritual growth.

During this time, Muslims fast, pray, and eliminate worldly comforts. They get up early for Suhoor and then refrain from eating or drinking until dusk. Dates and water are used to break the fast before the iftar feast, which includes a variety of treats, is enjoyed.

The month of Ramadan is a time for Muslims to identify the teachings of the Prophet Mohammed. Knowing the times for Sehri and Iftar is required for those who are fasting. Due to differences in the times of sunset and sunrise, the Sehri and Iftar times may differ in Delhi, Lucknow, Kolkata, Patna, Hyderabad, and other Indian states.

Here is a list of the Sehri and Iftar timings for March 25

Delhi

Sehri- 05:00 am

Iftar- 06:36 pm

Mumbai

Sehri- 05:25 am

Iftar- 06:52 pm

Hyderabad

Sehri- 05:04 am

Iftar- 06:29 pm

Lucknow

Sehri- 04:47 am

Iftar- 06:21 pm

Srinagar

Sehri- 05:04 am

Iftar- 06:47 pm

Chennai

Sehri- 04:58 am

Iftar- 06:21 pm

Kolkata

Sehri- 04:21 am

Iftar- 05:50 pm