Varanasi ropeway to cut travel time to Kashi Vishwanath Temple from 1 hour to 16 minutes, details here | Photo: File (Image for representation)

On Friday in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially opened and laid the foundation for projects totaling more than Rs 1780 crore. The project also includes a ropeway that will run from Godaulia to Varanasi Cantt station. This project is expected to cost approximately Rs 644 crore.

This ropeway will be 3.75 km long with 5 stations. Once the ropeway is constructed, getting to the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will be much simpler for tourists. The ropeway will run from Varanasi Railway Station to Godaulia Square in the initial phase. It will be simpler to get to Dashashwamedh Ghat and Kashi Vishwanath Temple after the development of this ropeway in the busy area.

The unique aspect is that the 3.8-kilometer journey, which typically takes an hour, will now be completed in 16 minutes because of the ropeway. People currently have to battle hours-long traffic jams on the roads in order to travel this route.

READ | Trans flight attendant famous for United Airlines ad found dead, had shared emotional social media post

6000 passengers to travel every hour

The ropeway will reportedly be constructed at a height of 50 metres. This will have about 150 trolley cars running on it, and each carriage will hold ten passengers. Each 1.5 to 2 minutes, the trolley will move along with passengers. Approximately 6000 passengers will be able to make the journey in both directions per hour in this manner.

The ropeway will operate for 16 hours every day. Within the following two years, the ropeway project will be finished. The wonderful thing is that India will become the third nation, with Varanasi as the first city, to have ropeway for public transportation, joining Mexico and Bolivia's capital La Paz.

The ropeway will have a 3.8 km total length and five stations at the Varanasi Cantt Railway Station, Kashi Vidyapeeth, Rath Yatra, Church, and Godaulia intersection. Ropeway will develop into a significant tourist hub in Varanasi and serve as a direct link to the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The number of visitors to Varanasi is constantly growing, and since the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor was built, 90 million devotees have come to the city in just over a year. Although a ropeway can be seen in a hill station, this will be the nation's first to be used for urban transportation.

READ | Why Rahul Gandhi is no longer a Lok Sabha MP? What his disqualification means, how he can return as Parliamentarian