Trans flight attendant famous for United Airlines ad found dead, had shared emotional social media post

After sharing an emotional message on her social media accounts, Kayleigh Scott, a transgender flight attendant who became famous after featuring in a United Airlines commercial, passed away unexpectedly. According to Independent, the 25-year-old was discovered dead in her Colorado residence on Monday.

She wrote a saddening note to her relatives and close friends that she posted on Facebook and Instagram, asking them to think back on the "good memories we have shared." In her post, she penned, "As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth, I would like to apologize to everyone I let down.

"I am so sorry I could not be better. To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger. To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated. Please understand that me leaving is not a reflection on you, but the result of my own inability to turn myself for the better," Scott added.



In her post, Scott apologised and mentioned a few of her family members, saying, "I will see you all again on the other side." After posting the letter, Scott's mother, Andrea Sylvestro, revealed that her daughter had passed away.

Denver Police Department is currently looking into Scott's ability to pass, according to The Independent. The Denver Medical Examiner's office will make the final evaluation regarding the cause of death, according to the police.

United Airlines expressed its grief over Scott's passing separately. The business expressed its "deepest condolences" to Kayleigh Scott's family, friends, and coworkers following her tragic death. Notably, Kayleigh Scott rose to prominence in 2020 when United included her in its advertisement campaign. She discussed the value of living genuinely and beginning to come out in the Trans Day of Visibility video.

