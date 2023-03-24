Amrita Ahuja named in Hindenburg report: Check her educational qualification, net worth, salary

The most recent Indian-born Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Block Inc. to gain attention as a result of a recent Hindenburg Research report is Amrita Ahuja. On Thursday, Hindenburg Research released trading data for Block Inc, previously called Square Inc, and claimed that the financial start-up, which is led by Jack Dorsey, co-founder of Twitter, falsified its subscriber numbers and undervalued its cost per customer acquisition.

According to Hindenburg Investigation, Block Inc.'s Amrita Ahuja, the company's financial officer, reportedly dumped stock worth millions of dollars.

Amrita Ahuja: Education

From 1999 to 2000, Amrita Ahuja went to the London School of Economics and Political Science to study a general course in Economics, and from 1997 to 2002 she earned her AB degree in Economics from Duke University. Later in 2007, she got her master's degree from Harvard Business School.

Amrita Ahuja: Qualification

At the Block, Amrita Ahuja is the financial officer in charge. Since January 2019, she has been serving as chief financial officer. Prior to this, she worked for Activision Blizzard Inc., the former Fox division of News Corp., and Walt Disney Co. in the areas of initiative and finance. While working for Fox, she helped launch the Hulu streaming service.

She oversaw the gaming industry at Activision Blizzard, the company behind "Candy Crush," and "World of Warcraft," change its business idea from one guided by in-store purchases during the festive period to one only defined by a digital gaming interaction.

In order to make up for the loss in traffic caused by the global pandemic, the initiative has assisted Square's small-business clients in gaining digital services during Amrita Ahuja's tenure there.

Amrita Ahuja: Net worth and salary

Various media reports estimate Amrita Ahuja's net worth between $9 Million dollars to $45.9 Million dollars, although these estimates are not confirmed. As per media reports, Amrita Ahuja earned $10 Million dollar to $13 Million dollars in annually as Chief Financial Officer at Block.

