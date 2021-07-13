Priyank Shah in association with Vestige providing career alternative in Direct selling industry

“One of the fastest growing sectors in these challenging times, the industry is providing an alternative career to millions and a lifeline to many families impacted by the pandemic” ,says Priyank Shah.

India and, in fact, the entire world are going through a once-in-a-lifetime crisis and every sector and industry have been struggling to come to terms with the economic and social impact of this pandemic. However, the direct selling industry has shown signs of hope in the face of adversity. It is one of the fastest growing sectors in India even amidst these very challenging times.

This growth has been primarily driven by wellness, nutrition and other FMCG products. There is a huge value that consumers see in categories such as nutritional supplements, immunity boosters as well as hygiene products, and these categories registered far higher sales than before the crisis. This has resulted in significant growth in the last four quarters of the year.

Further, the economic impact of job cuts and losses across various sectors led to the direct selling industry providing an alternative career to millions and helped provide a lifeline to many families impacted by the pandemic. As India moves ahead with its vision of becoming a global manufacturing hub, the direct selling industry is ideally placed to contribute to the vision of becoming atmanirbhar.

The vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat has encouraged Indians to explore the option of buying and selling locally made products via the direct selling route as it entails low investments and high returns for the direct seller. This has not only promoted local manufacturing but has also established a sense of ownership amongst budding entrepreneurs to succeed, besides promoting micro-entrepreneurship significantly.

In these uncertain times, the direct selling industry has redefined and reshaped its operations and organisations to adapt to making paradigm shifts. It has effectively combined the online world with personalised selling, and has used technology interventions in training and upskilling to augment individual capabilities. This has proven to further enhance the industry’s effectiveness in providing remote connectivity, and promoting livelihoods in the form of economic inclusion at the grassroots level. The direct selling industry is proving to be increasingly appealing, as people are exploring new and alternative sources of income that are stable and reliable.

Disclaimer- Brand Desk Content