Pongal 2023: List of places in Tamil Nadu you can visit to experience the festivities

File Photo

Pongal is a huge festival in the southern region of India, especially Tamil Nadu. Pongal is the celebration of the harvest season. People in this time come together to celebrate mother earth, nature, and the farm animals for their contribution to a happy and healthy life. This year Pongal will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18.

If you want to experience the festival of Pongal firsthand and are planning to visit Tamil Nadu for the same, here is a list of places you can visit.

Madurai

One of the best places to visit in Tamil Nadu during Pongal is Madurai. Each year Madurai also hosts the Pongal Tourism Festival, which includes village visits, cultural programs, and the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the preparation of the Pongal dish and the Jallikattu sport. Other places you can visit in Madurai include the famous Meenakshi Temple, the Tirupparankundram Murugan Temple, and the Koodal Azhagar Temple.

READ | What is Pongal? History, significance, date

Thanjavur

Thanjavur is another place in Tamil Nadu that you can visit during Pongal. Be sure to also visit the Brihadeeshwara Temple to see the celebration of Mattu Pongal (worshipping of cows). Other places in Thanjavur you can visit include the Thanjavur Royal Palace, the Gangaikondacholapuram Temple, and the Airavatheshwara Temple.

Salem

Salem is one of the best cities you can visit in Tamil Nadu during Pongal. It is popular for a unique tradition called 'Fox Darshan.' During this, the villagers search nearby forest areas for a fox which they bring to the village for worshipping. Other places in Salem you can visit include the Kottai Mariamman Temple, the Kariya Manickam Government Museum, and the Salem Steel Plant.

READ | Optical illusion: Only 1% people can spot 4 hidden soldiers in THIS pic

Coimbatore

No trip to Tamil Nadu is complete without visiting Coimbatore. One can witness the traditional "Kambala" race in Coimbatore where bulls are ridden through muddy fields in a test of strength and skill. Other places in Coimbatore you can visit are Perur Patteeswarar Temple, the Marudamalai Temple, and the Siruvani Dam.