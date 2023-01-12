Search icon
What is Pongal? History, significance, date

Know here all about the festival Pongal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

Know all about Pongal | Photo: PTI

Pongal is a huge festival in the southern region of India, specially Tamil Nadu. Pangal is the celebration of the harvest season. People in this time come together to celebrate mother earth, nature and the farm animals for their contribution to a happy and healthy life. This year Pongal will be celebrated from January 15 to January 18. 

Pongal: Date

This year: The four-day Pongal festival consists of Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal and Kanum Pongal.

Pongal: History

As per Hindu mythology, it is believed that Lord Shiva sent his bull Nandi to earth to have an oil massage every day and a bath and a meal once a month. But Nandi once reached earth announced to eat daily and have an oil bath once a month. This made Lord Shiva furious and he cursed the Nandi to live on the Earth forever and help the human beings with their fieldwork. Hence, people after harvesting celebrate this festival with crops and cattle.

Pongal is also the name of the dish made and eaten during this festival. It is a mixture of boiled sweet rice. It is derived from the Tamil word pongu, which means “to boil over”.

Pongal: Significance

This is the season of harvest of crops such as sugarcane, turmeric and rice. People also believe that Pongal is the time to perform auspicious ceremonies such as weddings, engagements and other religious activities.

