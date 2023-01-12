Why is beer always served in brown or green coloured bottles? Know here

File Photo

Alcohol is something many people enjoy with their friends or family. People prefer to drink alcohol according to their preferences and all alcohol looks and tastes different. Today, we will tell you an interesting fact about beer. You must have noticed that beer bottle is always green or brown in colour. Do you know why?

Recently, in an independent survey, it was revealed that out of 100 people who drink alcohol, 80 of them prefer beer. People drink beer but hardly anyone notices that its bottle is always green or brown. Why is it that beer is never packaged in white or any other coloured bottle?

There is a significant reason behind the beer bottle being green or brown. Reports state that beer bottles were made in Egypt many years ago. Earlier, beer was served in transparent bottles. During this, the beer-making companies noticed that when these transparent bottles were exposed to sunlight, the acid-filled inside reacted rapidly due to the UV rays present in the light.

When this came to light beer companies witnessed losses as people started drinking less beer.

When beer companies started incurring losses, they took several measures to solve this problem. But none of the measures proved effective. In such a situation, they started offering brown-colored coat on their bottles. This solution worked. Beer kept in brown bottles did not get spoiled. Due to the brown colour, the sunlight could not reach the liquid in the bottle.

Shortly after, during World War II, there was a famine of brown-coloured bottles and they stopped becoming readily available. In such a situation, a new coloured bottle had to be made again. That is when the colour green for beer bottles was discovered and put to use.

Since then, beer is sold in either brown or green bottles.

(Disclaimer: Alcohol consumption is injurious to health. DNA does not support its consumption)