Optical illusion: Only 1% people can spot 4 hidden soldiers in THIS pic

The internet is full of optical illusions. These images challenge your brain and put your observation skills to the test. As you try to solve some of these optical illusions, they will leave you scratching your head or rubbing your eyes. There are three types of optical illusions - cognitive, physiological, and literal visual illusions. The charm of optical illusions is that they draw your concentration and push you to solve them.

One such creative illustration can be seen in the vintage picture of a soldier who is busy finding his fellow soldiers concealed somewhere inside the image.

The above image is sure to challenge the viewer to spot the missing soldiers. Can you find the four hidden soldiers in this image?

It has been claimed that only 1% of people can locate all of the missing soldiers in the puzzle. This image is also a fun way, therefore, to check your IQ.

How can you spot the four missing soldiers?

There is a trick to finding the missing soldiers in the image. Just flip the image upside down and you will see where the four soldiers are present.

One is on the man's sleeve, one is on a top rock, another is on the bottom rock, and the final one is hiding in the tree.

Many studies have shown that the more you tend to exercise your brain with optical illusions and puzzles, the smarter you become. Optical illusions also have a way of showing how the human brain operates.

So now tell us, were you able to spot the 4 missing fellow soldiers inside this optical illusion image?