Papmochani Ekadashi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals and significance

The significance of Papmochani Ekadashi lies in its power to cleanse the soul and absolve individuals of their sins, paving the way for spiritual growth and enlightenment.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 04, 2024, 08:25 PM IST

Papmochani Ekadashi, a significant Hindu observance devoted to Lord Vishnu, is revered for its cleansing power, believed to absolve devotees of their sins. This sacred day falls on the eleventh day of the waning phase of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunar calendar. Observing a fast on this day is customary, with devotees seeking spiritual purification and divine blessings. Papmochani Ekadashi holds immense importance among Hindus as a time for repentance and spiritual renewal.

Papmochani Ekadashi 2024: Date and timing

This year, Papmochani Ekadashi falls on Friday, April 5. Here are the timings and auspicious muhurat for the occasion:

  • Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 04:14 PM, 4 April, 2024
  • Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 01:28 PM, April 5, 2024
  • Parana Time: 05:36 AM to 08:05 AM, April 6, 2024
  • Dwadashi End Moment: 10:19 AM, April 6, 2024

Papmochani Ekadashi 2024: Puja vidhi 

This auspicious day is observed with devout reverence and adherence to sacred rituals. Devotees wake up early, take a ritual bath, and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, the preserver of the universe, seeking forgiveness for their past wrongdoings. Special puja ceremonies are conducted in temples and homes, where devotees offer flowers, incense, fruits, and sweets to the deity. Fasting is a common practice on Papmochani Ekadashi, with devotees refraining from consuming grains, lentils, and certain vegetables throughout the day. The fast is broken on the next day, Dwadashi, after offering prayers and food to Brahmins or priests.

Papmochani Ekadashi 2024: Significance 

The significance of Papmochani Ekadashi lies in its power to cleanse the soul and absolve individuals of their sins, paving the way for spiritual growth and enlightenment. It is believed that observing this Ekadashi with sincerity and devotion can wash away even the most grievous sins and bestow divine blessings upon devotees. The word "Papmochani" itself means "the one who liberates from sins," emphasizing the transformative nature of this sacred day. By engaging in prayers, fasting, and acts of piety, devotees seek to purify their hearts and minds, renewing their commitment to righteousness and virtuous living. Papmochani Ekadashi thus serves as a reminder of the eternal mercy and compassion of the divine, offering solace and redemption to all who earnestly seek it.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

