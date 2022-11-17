Search icon
Numerology Prediction 17: Number 12 will bring luck to THESE people; see what's your lucky number

Here's what number can prove to be lucky for you on November 17.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 06:32 AM IST

Photo: Pixabay

Today 17th 2022 November day is Thursday. What will be the effect of the combination of planets being formed on this day and the condition of stars on you? How will your day be for you, know from Guru Kkomal Vasisht.

Know how today is going to be for you

Number 1 – (Birth Date 1, 10, 19, 28 in any month)

The day will be full of inspiration for you. You will get a pleasant experience. Change in working style will lead to prosperity and development. Today you may have an emotional connection with your close family members. There will be good opportunities to earn money.

  • Lucky Number: 12
  • Lucky Colour: Saffron

Number 2 – (Birth Date 2, 11, 20, 29 in any month)

The day can be difficult for you. Unfinished work will not be completed even today, due to which you may have to face trouble. Avoid bad and risky behaviour as it will lead to humiliation or ill health. Enjoy social interaction with friends. No need to worry much. Good luck awaits you in the coming days.

  • Lucky Number: 10
  • Lucky Colour: Red

Number 3 – (Birth Date 3, 12, 21, 30 in any month)

Time will be good for those doing business. All contracts and partnerships will once again attract you. There will be profit and progress. You will get rid of all the obstacles that have been blocking your way for days past.

  • Lucky Number: 21
  • Lucky Colour: Yellow

Number 4 – (Birth Date 4, 13, 22, 31 in any month)

The day will go very well for you. Luck will support you abundantly. You may have to travel for money. Enjoy the fruits of your labour and the positive feedback.

  • Lucky Number: 23
  • Lucky Colour: Light Green

Number 5 – (Birth Date 5, 14, 23 in any month)

Today will give you auspicious results, you will get the support of your father or elder brother. Your stalled work will be done. Your seniors will also support you today. You will get relief from the burden of work.

  • Lucky Number: 24
  • Lucky Colour: Golden

Number 6 – (Birth Date 6, 15, 24 in any month)

Today will be a normal day for you. Luck will favour you a lot. Financial worries will go away but the day will not be good in terms of health. If your family or loved ones need you, prioritize their comfort, or perhaps take a short trip to be with them.

  • Lucky Number: 25
  • Lucky Colour: Blue

Number 7 – (Birth Date 7, 16, 25 in any month)

The result of the actions will be visible in your favour. The work being done will now be done easily. Ignore outside food. You will get the support of your life partner, due to which your mind will be happy.

  • Lucky Number: 25
  • Lucky Colour: Magenta
