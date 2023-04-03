NMACC: Know whopping cost of Zendaya’s stunning blue saree in Nita Ambani’s cultural centre opening

Hollywood actress Zendaya at NMACC opening (Photo - Twitter)

The opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) saw a star-studded red carpet with many stunning looks, as one specific look stole the show during the second day – Hollywood actress Zendaya’s desi saree look at the NMACC ceremony.

Hollywood actress and model Zendaya turned heads on the NMACC red carpet, dressed to the nines in a stunning midnight blue saree designed by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. Zendaya also expresses her gratitude to Rahul Mishra for the glamorous outfit designed for her.

Zendaya looked nothing short of a royal princess when she took a desi approach for her look at the NMACC opening. She was dressed in a hand-embroidered blue saree, with crystals sewn on the pallu, which was trailing behind her giving an angelic look.

She paired the saree with a bold golden blouse, with the pallu and trim of the saree embroidered with stunning and colorful florals. She kept her accessories subtle, only wearing a watch in one hand and modest earrings so as to not overpower her look.

How much does Zendaya’s NMACC saree cost?

The saree worn by Zendaya was designed by Rahul Mishra and was from the Indian designer’s ‘Cosmos’ collection. The Cosmos 3D embroidered saree by Rahul Mishra, along with the golden blouse, costs Rs 3,89,000, according to the official website of the designer.

Zendaya also topped her look off with Italian jewels from the luxury brand Bulgari, which were priced at over Rs 4,00,000. Overall, it is expected that Zendaya’s full look at the NMACC opening costs is around Rs 9 lakh.

Zendaya was not the only one who wore Rahul Mishra’s designer wear at the opening of Nita Ambani’s new project in Mumbai. American supermodel Gigi Hadid also showed up wearing Rahul Mishra’s embroidered long jacket and floral relaxed pants at the opening event.

Many international and Hollywood personalities made an appearance on the red carpet of the NMACC opening ceremony, including Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Jeff Koons, Kat Graham, and many others.

READ | Meet Indian designer Rahul Mishra, artist behind Zendaya, Gigi Hadid’s NMACC outfits: Know cost of his clothes