Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

NMACC: Know whopping cost of Zendaya’s stunning blue saree in Nita Ambani’s cultural centre opening

Hollywood actress Zendaya stunned the red carpet of NMACC Day 2, wearing a midnight blue saree designed by Indian designer Rahul Mishra.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 07:42 AM IST

NMACC: Know whopping cost of Zendaya’s stunning blue saree in Nita Ambani’s cultural centre opening
Hollywood actress Zendaya at NMACC opening (Photo - Twitter)

The opening ceremony of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) saw a star-studded red carpet with many stunning looks, as one specific look stole the show during the second day – Hollywood actress Zendaya’s desi saree look at the NMACC ceremony.

Hollywood actress and model Zendaya turned heads on the NMACC red carpet, dressed to the nines in a stunning midnight blue saree designed by Indian designer Rahul Mishra. Zendaya also expresses her gratitude to Rahul Mishra for the glamorous outfit designed for her.

Zendaya looked nothing short of a royal princess when she took a desi approach for her look at the NMACC opening. She was dressed in a hand-embroidered blue saree, with crystals sewn on the pallu, which was trailing behind her giving an angelic look.

She paired the saree with a bold golden blouse, with the pallu and trim of the saree embroidered with stunning and colorful florals. She kept her accessories subtle, only wearing a watch in one hand and modest earrings so as to not overpower her look.

 

 

How much does Zendaya’s NMACC saree cost?

The saree worn by Zendaya was designed by Rahul Mishra and was from the Indian designer’s ‘Cosmos’ collection. The Cosmos 3D embroidered saree by Rahul Mishra, along with the golden blouse, costs Rs 3,89,000, according to the official website of the designer.

Zendaya also topped her look off with Italian jewels from the luxury brand Bulgari, which were priced at over Rs 4,00,000. Overall, it is expected that Zendaya’s full look at the NMACC opening costs is around Rs 9 lakh.

Zendaya was not the only one who wore Rahul Mishra’s designer wear at the opening of Nita Ambani’s new project in Mumbai. American supermodel Gigi Hadid also showed up wearing Rahul Mishra’s embroidered long jacket and floral relaxed pants at the opening event.

Many international and Hollywood personalities made an appearance on the red carpet of the NMACC opening ceremony, including Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Jeff Koons, Kat Graham, and many others.

READ | Meet Indian designer Rahul Mishra, artist behind Zendaya, Gigi Hadid’s NMACC outfits: Know cost of his clothes

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood celebs who own expensive watches, PC's cost Rs 32 lakh
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Rangasthalam, Magadheera, Dhruva; must-watch movies of RRR fame actor
Disha Patani sets temperature of US high with her sexy white bikini looks, poses with Mouni Roy
Nia Sharma stuns in bold outfits, drops hot photos, videos on Instagram
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 653 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.