Meet Indian designer Rahul Mishra, artist behind Zendaya, Gigi Hadid’s NMACC outfits: Know cost of his clothes

Rahul Mishra designed Zendaya and Gigi Hadid's NMACC outfits (Photo - Twitter)

The grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai became a star-studded affair, with not just Bollywood stars but Hollywood sensations showing up with stunning outfits. Indian designer Rahul Mishra, however, stole the show with his talent.

American supermodel Gigi Hadid and Hollywood actress Zendaya, both stunned in sparkly glamorous outfits designed by Rahul Mishra, who designed both the outfits with a desi touch. Both Gigi and Zendaya were praised for their outfits at Nita Ambani’s event.

Gigi Hadid’s outfits on the Day 2 of the NMACC opening consisted of a long jacket with stunning floral detailing as well as colorful flowing pants, giving a desi touch to her outfit. Meanwhile, Zendaya wore a stunning midnight blue saree with sparkling detailing and flowing pallu, sweeping people off their feet.

Both outfits, designed by Rahul Mishra, saw nothing but praises and impressed gasps on the red carpet of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. Here is all you need to know about Indian design Rahul Mishra.

Who is fashion designer Rahul Mishra?

Rahul Mishra is a 43-year-old Indian fashion designer, who has been making strides not just in India but in the international fashion industry as well. Mishra became the first Indian designer to be invited to showcase at the Haute Couture Week in Paris, and the first Indian designer to win the International Woolmark Prize at Milan Fashion Week.

Rahul Mishra has become a familiar designer for Ambani events, as he designed several clothes for Radhika Merchant and her family for pre-wedding festivities with Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani.

How much do Rahul Mishra’s clothes cost?

As per Rahul Mishra collection’s official website, the average pricing of his traditional wear such as sarees, lehengas and kurtas is over Rs 2 to 3 lakhs and can go up to Rs 10 lakh. Western wear such as dresses, co-ord sets, and jackets, are priced above Rs 1.5 lakh.

