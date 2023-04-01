Search icon
Tom Holland, Zendaya 'spotted' walking in Munnar, Kerala? Here's the truth behind viral photo

The latest picture of Tom Holland and Zendaya walking amidst the picturesque lush green locale of Munnar has left the fans confused.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 04:30 PM IST

Kerala Tourism/Instagram

After Tom Holland and Zendaya, who have starred together in the three Spider-Man films, were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday, a picture of the Hollywood star couple holding hands in Munnar, Kerala, is doing the rounds on social media. However, there is more to the photo that has now gone viral on the internet.

It was rumoured that Tom and Zendaya were in Mumbai for Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's opening ceremony on Friday night. However, they were not spotted at the event, which saw the who's who from the world of glamour including names such as Gigi Hadid, Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, and Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan in attendance.

The official account of Kerala Tourism on Saturday, April 1, shared a picture of Holland and Zendaya holding hands as they posed standing between the picturesque lush green locale of Munnar. The photograph was captioned: "Guess who we spotted far away from home?" and had the hashtags faraway home, Munnar, and Kerala tourism. The original picture is from the time when the Hollywood stars were spotted together in Boston in April 2022.

However, the photo actually turned out to be an April Fools' Day prank. It had hilarious reactions from the netizens. A person wrote: "Kudos to the editor." Another said: "Nice try don't do it again." "April first hits Munnar!!" said an amused user. "Spider-Man 4: Way to Home Kerala", read another comment.

For the unversed, Tom and Zendaya's relationship was confirmed after photos of them kissing in public broke the internet in 2021. The stars have been paired opposite each other in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far from Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021).

