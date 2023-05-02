Search icon
Nita Ambani’s weight loss secret: A look inside Mukesh Ambani’s wife’s daily diet, workout regime

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani follows a healthy and strict diet and is known to never skip her workout despite her busy schedule and luxurious life.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 10:29 AM IST

Nita Ambani, who is a noted socialite and the wife of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, will be turning 60 soon but still follows a strict diet and a healthy workout regime which will make you keep guessing her age. This healthy diet also helped her lose 18 kg while she was supporting her youngest son Anant Ambani through his weight loss journey.

Mukesh Ambani’s wife Nita Ambani joined her son Anant Ambani’s weight loss journey years ago and lost a large amount of weight. This was through the healthy lifestyle and diet that she follows, and her passion for fitness and being active.

Nita Ambani gained weight after the birth of her children but found inspiration within her and decided to lose weight through a healthy routine. The first secret of her healthy life was going to bed early and waking up early in the morning.

Mukesh Ambani’s wife also follows an active workout routine, where she exercises for 40 minutes daily. She does yoga, swimming occasionally and also stays regular in her dance practice, being a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

Starting her day with a healthy breakfast, Nita Ambani has dry fruits, an egg white omelet, and fresh juice every morning, maintaining her amino acid levels and getting essential nutrients, as well as maintaining her blood pressure.

Nita Ambani is a vegetarian and keeps away from alcohol and smoking. For lunch, she often has leafy green vegetables or vegetable soup to maintain the glow on her skin and her physique. She also has fruits throughout the day.

She also uses detox water on a daily basis to flush out toxins from her body and keep away from diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes. For dinner, both Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani have a simple meal of roti, dal, and lentils prepared in Gujarati style.

