DNA Verified: Does Nita Ambani own world’s most expensive iPhone worth Rs 396 crore? Know truth

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani (File photo) and Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond

Mukesh Ambani’s wife and noted socialite Nita Ambani is one of the richest women in the world and is known for her ultra-luxury lifestyle. From wearing the world’s most expensive saree to Rs 3 lakh-tea cups, it was also being speculated that Nita Ambani owns the world’s most expensive phone – Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond.

Over the years, many news outlets and viral media reports have claimed that Nita Ambani uses the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond, which is the most expensive iPhone in the world and is priced at around 48.5 million dollars, which comes to Rs 396 crores.

However, it must be noted that this news story is completely fake, and Nita Ambani doesn’t use any such iPhone which contains diamonds and costs hundreds of crores. The story of the Ambani iPhone is completely false and has been fact-checked.

Does Nita Ambani own Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond?

Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond is considered as the most expensive phone in the world, priced at Rs 396 crore in Indian currency. While it is not confirmed which phone Nita Ambani uses, it has been verified that it is not the diamond-studded iPhone.

Sources from Reliance confirmed the same to the India Today tech team that Nita Ambani doesn’t own the Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond, which has a massive pink diamond embedded in the back of the phone.

Details of Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond

The company Falcon Supernova customized an iPhone 6 to create the most expensive phone in the world. Falcon Supernova iPhone 6 Pink Diamond is a 24-karat gold plated iPhone 6, which has a massive pink diamond embedded on the back. Not only this but the phone is also coated with platinum, which takes its price to USD 48.5 million.

While Nita Ambani doesn’t own the world’s most expensive phone, she owns the world’s most expensive saree (Rs 40 lakhs), and purchased the world’s most expensive necklace (Rs 450 crore).

