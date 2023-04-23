Nita Dalal Ambani’s father worked at this billionaire’s firm; Story of Mukesh Ambani’s wife's life before marriage

Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani (File photo)

Mukesh Ambani’s wife and businesswoman Nita Ambani, whose family fortune now ranges in billions, belonged to a very simple family before her marriage to Dhirubhai Ambani’s son in 1985, at the young age of just 22.

Nita Ambani is now a successful businessperson and socialite, who has opened many ventures in her name, including the most recent Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). However, she belonged to a very simple, middle-class Gujarati family before her nuptials with Mukesh Ambani.

Here is all you need to know about Nita Ambani, who was named Nita Dalal before she took her husband’s name after marriage.

Nita Dalal Ambani’s middle-class life before marriage

Nita Dalal got married to Mukesh Ambani at the young age of 22, but before adapting to her new lavish lifestyle, the billionaire’s wife had a simple upbringing and life. She belonged to a middle-class Gujarati family, which included her parents and her sister.

Nita Ambani is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer who started learning art at the young age of 6. She trained for years and started a career as a professional dancer. She was a school teacher when she met Mukesh Ambani and continued teaching for several years after her marriage in 1985.

Nita Dalal is the daughter of Ravindrabhai Dalal and Purnima Dalal, and the sister of Mamta Dalal, who is also a schoolteacher. The family followed a middle-class lifestyle. Dalal-Ambani’s father Ravindrabhai Dalal was a senior executive at Aditya Birla Group, headed by billionaire Kumar Mangalam Birla.

Meanwhile, Nita Ambani’s sister Mamta is a schoolteacher in Mumbai and has been the teacher to Sachin Tendulkar and Shah Rukh Khan’s children.

Soon after her marriage, Nita Dalal took her husband Mukesh Ambani’s name, but stayed true to her roots and continued teaching for several years after marriage.