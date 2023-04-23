How Nita Ambani lost 18 kg when she joined son Anant Ambani's weight loss journey

At 59, Nita Ambani looks super fit and healthy. Not many people know that Nita Ambani underwent a weight transformation to support her son Anant Ambani. When Anant Ambani decided to lose weight, he lost about 108 kg in 18 months. Nita Ambani also joined her and encouraged her to stay fit. Did you know that Nita Ambani lost about 18 kg in this process?

What did Nita Ambani do to lose weight?

Nita Ambani made drastic changes in her diet and lifestyle during weight loss. Nita Ambani follows a workout routine that includes activities like yoga, dance and swimming. Their diet also included lots of fresh fruits and vegetables. However, there are two things that worked like magic on them, helping them lose weight immensely.

Beet juice

Nita Ambani's weight loss diet plan included drinking a glass of beetroot juice every day. Beetroot juice is a low calorie drink, perfect for those who are losing weight. This drink does not contain fat. So this drink is a great option for weight loss. Also, it is rich in many nutrients, which keep you energized throughout the day and help you perform better workouts. Daily consumption of beetroot juice helps in weight control.

How can beetroot juice help reduce fat?

Beetroot contains antioxidants, which help in detoxification. Also helps in weight loss. It contains a lot of minerals that help promote a healthy life and also lower blood pressure levels. So, from now on, include plenty of beetroot in your diet – you can eat it in smoothies, salad dressings, curries to curries.

Dancing for weight loss

Nita Ambani is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer and on several occasions we have seen her dancing to classical tunes. Dancing is actually a fun form of exercise. For those who don't like regular gym workouts, a good dance workout can help you lose a lot of kilos. If you are tired of other forms of exercise, dancing is an easy way to lose weight.

Also read: Anant Ambani dropped 108 kg, regained weight, reasons revealed