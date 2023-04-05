Anant Ambani dropped 108 kg, regained weight, reasons revealed

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, became an inspiration to many after losing 108 kg weight in 2016. But, recently he again came into the limelight after the pictures from his engagement ceremony got viral. People were left shocked after they noticed that Anant has gained back all his weight.

Back in 2017, Nita Ambani revealed in an interview that Anant Ambani was highly asthmatic and was put on steroids, which led to his weight gain. Months later, Ambani broke the internet with his drastic weight loss. He reportedly lost around 108 kilos in less than 18 months.

Now with pictures from Ambani's engagement ceremony up on social media, netizens are curious to know how he gained back those kilos and they have been putting across their questions in the most unkind way on the posts featuring Ambani and Merchant from their engagement ceremony.

Here's how Anant Ambani lost weight in 2016

In 2016, Anant Ambani's dramatic weight loss transformation took the internet by storm. According to the reports, Anant had lost 108 kilos naturally in just 18 months. For this, he used to exercise for 5-6 hours daily. It included 21 km walk, yoga, weight training, functional training, and cardio.

Anant followed a zero-sugar, high-protein and low-fat, low-carb diet for weight loss. He was consuming 1200-1400 calories every day.

Also, his included fresh green vegetables, pulses, sprouts, and dairy products such as cheese and milk. Along with this, he had also completely avoided junk food during this period.

