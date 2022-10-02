Kanya Pujan 2022 Today: Shubh muhurat, puja vidhi for Maha Ashtami

File photo

During Navratri and Durga Puja, an auspicious ceremony known as Kanya Puja or Kumari Puja is performed. According to Hindu literature, one girl should be worshipped as a tribute to each form of Durga on each day of Navratri. But most people choose to carry out the ceremony on Ashtami Puja or Navami.

Significance

It is claimed that performing Kanya puja has several advantages, including gaining wisdom, strength, money, prosperity, and the pardon of previous misdeeds.

Ashtami Tithi or Mahashtami Vrat is observed on the eighth day of Navratri. Devotees worship Goddess Mahagauri, the eighth manifestation of Navdurga on the eighth days of Navratri. It is believed that at the age of 16, Goddess Shailputri was incredibly attractive and had a fair complexion. She came to know as Goddess Mahagauri because of her light skin tone.

As per scriptures, Goddess Durga was created by Tri Murti that is Lord Brahma, Vishnu and Shiva. The soul of Goddess Durga came into existence on the day of Shukla Paksha Ashtami. On the occasion, devotees worship the Goddess and observe a day-long fast or vrat in order to seek her divine protection, prosperity, success, happiness, and peace.

Durgashtami, Kanya Pujan timings:

This year, Durgashtami Kanya Puja day is on October 3.

Ashtami Tithi Begins - 6:47 PM on October 2, 2022

Ashtami Tithi Ends - 4:37 PM on October 3, 2022

In Kanya Puja, nine young girls are worshipped and offered food, clothes, gifts and money. These young nine girls represent nine forms of the goddess. The young girls are served the prasad of Kale chane, suji ka halwa and poori.